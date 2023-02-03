UrduPoint.com

Sheep & Goat Farmers Of Quetta Trained On ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed Of Wool’ At UVAS

February 03, 2023

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock & Dairy Development Department Baluchistan and Islamic Relief Fund arranged two-days training on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of Wool’ for sheep & goat farmers of Quetta at UVAS Veterinary Academy

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding session of the training and distributed certificates among participants of training while Additional Director Planning Quetta Balochistan Dr Abdul Jabbar, Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Ikram and 40 farmers/participants were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nasim briefed the participants about the current scenario of livestock and livestock products in Pakistan. He also briefed about the flood relief activity of UVAS for Balochistan and apprised the effort of Islamic Relief Fund for the sponsoring such training for capacity building of livestock farmers.

The participants of the training also bring the hand made products of wool and displayed at veterinary Academy for the interest of audience, faculty and students. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited and checked the quality and standards of hand made products of wool.

Various aspects have been discussed during two day training related to wool marketing, breeds of wool in Pakistan, method shearing and processing, feed formulation for wool production in small ruminants, revival of cottage industry, self-employment, value addition with increasing profitability, create awareness of modern techniques and small ruminants herd management etc. Exposure visit to Meat Science & Technology Slaughter House, Meat Shop and Pet Centre of UVAS were also conducted during training.

