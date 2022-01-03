Sheikha Fatima Girls Cadet College Turbat to start admissions soon

The Turbat's only Sheikha Fatima Girls Cadet College is going to announce admissions to enroll 400 students soon

QUETTA, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Turbat's only Sheikha Fatima Girls Cadet College is going to announce admissions to enroll 400 students soon.

The first-ever Girls Cadet College in the province has been constructed on150 acres land at Turbat with the assistance of UAE government, said an official source on Monday.

The government has also approved recruitment of 130 staffers including teachers and administration staff for the college, whereas classes would commence from next month, he added.

The Balochistan government initiated efforts to establish Girls Cadet College in the province to provide standard education to girls in a modern, disciplined and advanced learning environment with better sports and co-curricular facilities, he added.

Besides, best educational environment, the official added that well-equipped hostels, sports and other modern facilities would be provided to the students in the college.

The provincial government has aimed to provide modern quality education to the girls and prepare them for future challenges keeping in view the upcoming opportunities under the game changer China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He added that the province is going to embrace huge economic and employment opportunities after CPEC's operational phase and it is imperative to ensure quality education particularly for girls to benefit from the game changer project.

/395