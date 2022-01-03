UrduPoint.com

Sheikha Fatima Girls Cadet College Turbat To Start Admissions Soon

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 04:57 PM

Sheikha Fatima Girls Cadet College Turbat to start admissions soon

The Turbat's only Sheikha Fatima Girls Cadet College is going to announce admissions to enroll 400 students soon

QUETTA, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Turbat's only Sheikha Fatima Girls Cadet College is going to announce admissions to enroll 400 students soon.

The first-ever Girls Cadet College in the province has been constructed on150 acres land at Turbat with the assistance of UAE government, said an official source on Monday.

The government has also approved recruitment of 130 staffers including teachers and administration staff for the college, whereas classes would commence from next month, he added.

The Balochistan government initiated efforts to establish Girls Cadet College in the province to provide standard education to girls in a modern, disciplined and advanced learning environment with better sports and co-curricular facilities, he added.

Besides, best educational environment, the official added that well-equipped hostels, sports and other modern facilities would be provided to the students in the college.

The provincial government has aimed to provide modern quality education to the girls and prepare them for future challenges keeping in view the upcoming opportunities under the game changer China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He added that the province is going to embrace huge economic and employment opportunities after CPEC's operational phase and it is imperative to ensure quality education particularly for girls to benefit from the game changer project.

/395

Related Topics

Balochistan Sports Education UAE CPEC Turbat From Government Best Employment

Recent Stories

Ronaldo statue kicks up a fuss in India's Goa

Ronaldo statue kicks up a fuss in India's Goa

6 seconds ago
 Egypt's 2021 exports register record high of 31 bl ..

Egypt's 2021 exports register record high of 31 bln USD

8 seconds ago
 Sindhi Culture festival kicks off, prominent digni ..

Sindhi Culture festival kicks off, prominent dignitaries to participate

9 seconds ago
 Plans of China int'l consumer products expo reveal ..

Plans of China int'l consumer products expo revealed

11 seconds ago
 Shanghai port continues to rank first in container ..

Shanghai port continues to rank first in container throughput worldwide

3 minutes ago
 Russia adds 18,233 COVID-19 cases

Russia adds 18,233 COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.