Short movie contest at Sargodha University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The University of Sargodha organised a short movie competition titled 'Dive into Emotions' to raise awareness among students about achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The University of Sargodha organised a short movie competition titled 'Dive into Emotions' to raise awareness among students about achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

The competition was organised by the Department of Communication and Media Studies, which showcased short videos and documentaries on various topics, including quality education, zero hunger, climate change, and no poverty. The event explored ways to integrate sustainable practices into their daily lives and future careers.

The jury consisted of Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah, In-charge Communication and Media Studies, Nouman Yaser, Dr Saima Kausar and Shajee Hassan, while projects were supervised by Ms.

Ayesha Kiran.

Ms Ayesha informed the audience that all projects from script to screen were completed by students themselves under the subject of practising mobile journalism.

The jury appreciated student's work and ideas on innovative perspectives to raise awareness about these critical global issues. They were of the view that such events not only provided a platform for students to express their ideas but also foster a sense of responsibility and action toward achieving the global goals, set by the United Nations.

A short film titled zero hunger was awarded the first prize, while quality education and climate change stood second and third, respectively.