Show-cause Notices Issued To 10 Absenting Teachers

Show-cause notices issued to 10 absenting teachers

District Education Authority Faisalabad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Ahmad Sian has issued show-cause notices to 10 teachers over absence from duty

A spokesman for the Education Department said that the CEO education conducted surprise visits of various schools in the district to check implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and presence of teachers.

A spokesman for the Education Department said that the CEO education conducted surprise visits of various schools in the district to check implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and presence of teachers.

During the visit, eight teachers of the Government MC Elementary School Kharasanwala and two teachers of Government Girls High School People's Colony were found absent from school.

The CEO issued show-cause notices to the absenting teachers and directed them to submit their reply at the earliest, he added.

