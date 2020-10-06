UrduPoint.com
Show Cause Notices To 41 Teachers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:59 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Ali Ahmad Sian on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to 41 teachers for being late and remaining absent from schools

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Ali Ahmad Sian on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to 41 teachers for being late and remaining absent from schools.

A spokesman for the education department said the CEO visited various schools in the district to check implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and presence of teachers.

During his visit to LCM Higher Secondary School Sammundri Road, eight teachers and 15 staff members were late while 18 teachers of MC High School Samanabad were also absent from school without prior permission.

Meanwhile, the CEO visited Laboratory Higher Secondary School Samanabad andGovernment Girls' High School Chak No.232-RB and appreciated coronavirus related SOPs.

