LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26h, 2021) The University of Home Economics (UHE), Lahore and Bargad Organization jointly organized the program of Showcasing of “Youth Leadership on Campuses” and Launching of Students’ Societies in University of Home Economics, Lahore in which over 200 students of UHE and executive members of student societies from 15 universities from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated

Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen, Vice Chancellor (UHE) on this occasion launched eight (08) students’ societies (Debating and Literary Society, Character Building Society, Drama, Music & Festivals Society, Art & Cultural Heritage Society, Harmony Building Society, sports Society, Human Wellbeing and Anti-Narcotics Society, Green & Clean Society) and encouraged students to actively participate in societies in order to enhance their leadership, professional, and personal skills.

Ms. Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director, Bargad Organization briefly introduced the organization. It was briefed that the YLOC program included a comprehensive training designed for 60 executive members of student societies from 15 universities of Punjab and KP. The training aimed to build leadership skills within executive members of student societies by increasing their skills of critical thinking, communication, civic engagement, digital literacy, research, and project management.These skills have helped students increase resilience at an individual and community level through an understanding of various challenges in the society including the need for peace building, reducing the gender gap and discrimination of social and religious classes. After getting the training students planned and implemented 45 social action projects (SAPs). 15 SAPs were selected for presentation at the showcasing event.

The participating universities of the showcasing events were Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Khushal Khan Khatak University Karak, University of Lakki Marwat, Swabi University, University of Swat, Abasyn University Peshawar, Qurtaba University Dera Ismail Khan, COMSATS University Sahiwal Campus, University of Sargodha, RIPHAH International University Rawalpindi, Government College University Faisalabad and the University of Sialkot.

Senator Walid Iqbal dedicated his speech to highlight the respect and equality of women. He said that it was embarrassing and disrespect to our founding fathers Quaid-Azam and Allama Iqbal that Pakistan stood at 153rd rank globally out of 155 countries. "Certainty rather than severity of punishment will restrain the menace of crimes against women... We need educating men on respect of women and gender equality through education and training in families,” he added.

MPA and Chairperson of Punjab Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming (Women Development) UzmaKardar said that current conviction rate in crimes against women was 2.1 percent, which is very low and we intend to reduce this rate more. She said, she is touring universities to promote Women Safety App. She asked youth to avail the opportunity provided by KamyanJawanProgramme and initiate own businesses.

Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan briefed about functions and procedures of her office for protection of women and urged the youth, especially girls, to report cases and use available legal instruments to curb harassment against women and where women are deprived of their property rights.

The show casing event also included two youth panels of Punjab and KP, entertainment segment and informal youth session. ShaloomSarfraz a young artist performed, while Noor Imran and Minahil Aslam moderated the events. The students also launched Twitter Hashtag #Youthleadersoncampuses, which trended among the top in Pakistan.