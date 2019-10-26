Sindh Agriculture University approves admission policy for undergraduate program

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The 111th meeting of Sindh Agriculture University's syndicate here Saturday approved the annual 2018 report of the varsity besides discussing and considering other matters of importance.

The public relations officers informed that Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai chaired the meeting.

The syndicate approved the admission policy for the undergraduate program 2019-20.

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Higher education Commission's Member A Q Mughal, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi and other members attended the meeting.