Sindh Agriculture University management to conduct 1st year semester examination from July 18

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Controller of Examinations, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Tuesday announced the conduct of first year semester examination of the academic year 2021 from July 18, 2022.

The examination will be conducted in all faculties of Sindh Agriculture University, SZAB Agriculture College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agriculture Engineering and Technology and Sindh Agriculture University Sub-Campus Umerkot, he informed.

The candidates can submit the examination fee up to July 8 without late fee, he said and added that examination form will be accepted from July 11 to 13 with late fee and July 14 to 15 with special late fee.

The examination forms will be received from only those candidates who possessed 75 percent attendance in classes, he maintained.