Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) reschedules pre entry test on Jan 29

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has extended the date for holding the pre-entry test for admissions in different faculties for the year 2022-23 to January 29, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has extended the date for holding the pre-entry test for admissions in different faculties for the year 2022-23 to January 29, 2023.

Sindh Agriculture University had scheduled the entrance test on January 22, which has been postponed to January 29, the spokesperson said.

According to a statement, the pre-entry test for admission to the Agricultural University and all its campuses and colleges will be held on Sunday, January 29 at Public school Hyderabad.