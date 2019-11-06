Sindh Agriculture University Vice Chancellor empahsises on educating farmers

Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jams Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Memon Sahrai emphasized the need of educating farmers about agriculture engineering so that they could get maximum yields and minimize environmental impact for their better livelihood

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jams Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Memon Sahrai emphasized the need of educating farmers about agriculture engineering so that they could get maximum yields and minimize environmental impact for their better livelihood.

Addressing the concluding session of 1st international conference on agriculture engineering and technology (ICAET-2019) organized by Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Wednesday, he said it was the time to strengthen connectivity through technology with global community and urged the agriculture engineers to initiate research in various fields especially focusing on emerging technologies specially GI System, High Efficient Irrigation System, Artificial Intelligence, Modern Drones, Lazer Land Leveling Technology to cope the challenges of climate change and food security.

He informed that recommendations of the conference would be submitted to the concerned authorities as well as public and private sector organizations to follow the same for proper implementation of the technology at grassroots level.

The scientist's recommendations would be taken carefully and seriously to implement for the economic development of the country, he said and added, "We shall move forward to reap benefits from our young scientists and this event portrayed global learning especially on agriculture engineering and technology." Dean Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Chairman Conference Organizing Committee Prof.

Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto in his welcome address shared contribution of his faculty, which has organized this successful event.

He informed that the organizing committee had received papers and presentation of various subjects including climate change, GIS, RS, Artificial Intelligence, Post Harvest Technology, Environmental related and Farm Mechanization and Technology from scholars of country and abroad.

Earlier, during the day long deliberations, the scholars and scientists discussed at length the issues coming up to inspire scientists, technology and agriculture practitioners.

Prof. Dr. Mashooque Ali Talpur highlighted the conference recommendations and said 110 research papers were received out of them 60 papers were presented in five technical sessions.

While presenting 18 recommendations prepared by the participants of the conference, he informed that the conference demanded that agriculture management problems should be focused through the use of information communication technology, capillary irrigation system, management of micro irrigation system, integrated water conservation measures should be taken properly.

The conference observed that there was a need that properly purified water should be provided in the community of tail end of Indus river especially coastal areas of Badin, Sujawal and Thatta for their better livelihood, he said.