Sindh all universities will reopen on August 30  

The physical classes with 50 per cent attendance will start under the government-defined standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of coronavirus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2021) The Singh government issued notification regarding opening of all public and private universities on August 30.

A covid-19 vaccination certificate would be mandatory for every student at the campuses as well as at the hostels.

The Sindh government earlier had allowed in-person classes in provincial educational institutes from August 31 with 100 percent COVID vaccinated staff and 50 percent attendance. The staff and the parents of the children had to submit their COVID vaccination certificates at the schools and the administration would also run an awareness campaign among parents to get them vaccinated.