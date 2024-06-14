Sindh Allocates Rs454 Billion For Education Depicting 36% Increase
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 07:51 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Sindh government earmarked Rs454 billion for education sector including Primary, Secondary, middle, Higher Secondary, College and University levels, in budget 2024-25 which accounts for 25 percent of total Current Revenue Expenditure (CRE) for the upcoming fiscal year.
It was announced by Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds portfolio of finance ministry, during budget 2024-25 speech on the floor of Sindh Assembly here on Friday.
Education sector's proposed Budgetary provision of Rs454 billion for FY 2024-25 depicts an increase of 36 percent as compared to previous year’s budget of Rs334 billion.
He said that the provision of funds for Sindh Higher Education Commission was Rs34.5 billion against last year’s budget of Rs23 billion reflecting an increase of around 50 percent while for technical education, funds of Rs6.9 billion are proposed in the budget 2024-25.
“Sindh Government provides free textbooks to all the students from pre-primary to Matric in all government schools as well as its partner schools,” he said adding that budgetary allocation for distribution of Free Textbooks has been enhanced from Rs2.53 billion to Rs7.5 billion in 2024-25.
The provincial government has proposed to allocate Rs12 billion for purchase of furniture and fixture in three phases and out of which Rs4 billion have been earmarked in FY 2024-25, he stated.
An allocation of Rs6.875 billion is proposed under Sindh Reform Support Unit that also included Rs2.375 billion for Restoration of Flood Damaged Schools while Rs1.654 billion have been allocated to operationalize Non-Formal Education centers in the districts to reduce Out of school Children’s rate.
Moreover, Rs800 million have been allocated for Girls’ Stipend to encourage female literacy rate have been provided in Budget 2024-25, he informed.
