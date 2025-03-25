Open Menu

Sindh Assembly's Parliamentary Committee Approves Grace Marks For First-year Students In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2025 | 08:15 PM

As per decision, students will receive 15% grace marks in Physics and Mathematics while Chemistry students will be awarded 20% grace marks

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2025) The Sindh Assembly’s Parliamentary Committee on Tuesday approved award of grace marks in the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics to first-year intermediate students in Karachi.

The committee, chaired by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, approved the decision while addressing concerns over intermediate first-year results in Karachi.

As per the decision, the students would receive 15% grace marks in Physics and Mathematics while Chemistry students would be awarded 20% grace marks.

This approval was granted based on the recommendations of a fact-finding committee, which was chaired by former NED University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sarosh Lodhi.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah announced the decision during a press conference at the Sindh Assembly building on Tuesday evening.

He was accompanied by MQM lawmaker Abdul Waseem, Jamaat-e-Islami's Muhammad Farooq, PTI's Abdul Rasheed Qureshi, and other parliamentary leaders.

Sardar Shah stated that the final approval for the grace marks would be given by Sindh chief minister, after which the Universities and Boards Department would issue an official notification.

During the press conference, the lawmakers noted that the fact-finding committee had raised several questions regarding the board’s administrative structure, assessment procedures, IT section, and examination process.

The committee’s findings also confirmed that students in Karachi have been treated unfairly, and for the past eight years, Karachi's results have consistently declined.

The lawmakers emphasized that not just Karachi but all educational boards across Sindh must be examined to ensure fairness in the evaluation process.

Syed Sardar Shah reiterated that all students would receive grace marks—15% in Physics and Mathematics, and 20% in Chemistry. Additionally, the committee recommended action against those responsible for the discrepancies.

He further stated that the Sindh Assembly has been asked to grant a mandate for further investigations and to identify those responsible.

Regarding public colleges, the Sindh education minister mentioned that individual college results could be reviewed separately to take necessary actions against underperforming institutions.

During the press conference, MQM lawmaker Abdul Waseem alleged that Karachi’s students were deliberately given lower marks while the students from other Sindh educational boards were awarded higher marks, which amounted to an injustice.

He added that a mandate has also been requested from the assembly to review the results of other educational boards in Sindh.

