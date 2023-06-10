Sindh budget 2023-24: Over 2,500 new teaches to be hired

(@Abdulla99267510)

With a strong focus on improving access to quality education for all, the Sindh government has allocated Rs312.245 billion for the education sector in the provincial budget.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2023) The Sindh government on Saturday announced the creation of more than 2,500 new teacher positions for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The move is aimed at bolstering the education sector.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah during the presentation of the Sindh budget for the upcoming financial year, which has a development outlay of Rs700.1 billion.

The Chief Minister highlighted that in the current financial year, approximately 58,000 Primary and middle school teachers were recruited, ensuring proper pre-posting training and adherence to the prescribed Student-Teacher ratio policy.

Building on this momentum, the government has now created an additional 2,582 teacher positions for the fiscal year 2023-24, aiming to further strengthen the education sector in Sindh. Alongside this initiative, a provision of Rs2.53 billion has been earmarked for the distribution of free textbooks across the province, facilitating access to educational resources for students.

Furthermore, Rs1.553 billion will be invested in operating Non-Formal Education centers, addressing the pressing issue of out-of-school children. This investment reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to receive an education and unlock their full potential.