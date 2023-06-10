UrduPoint.com

Sindh Budget 2023-24: Over 2,500 New Teaches To Be Hired

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 10, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Sindh budget 2023-24: Over 2,500 new teaches to be hired

With a strong focus on improving access to quality education for all, the Sindh government has allocated Rs312.245 billion for the education sector in the provincial budget.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2023) The Sindh government on Saturday announced the creation of more than 2,500 new teacher positions for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The move is aimed at bolstering the education sector.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah during the presentation of the Sindh budget for the upcoming financial year, which has a development outlay of Rs700.1 billion.

With a strong focus on improving access to quality education for all, the Sindh government has allocated Rs312.245 billion for the education sector in the provincial budget.

The Chief Minister highlighted that in the current financial year, approximately 58,000 Primary and middle school teachers were recruited, ensuring proper pre-posting training and adherence to the prescribed Student-Teacher ratio policy.

Building on this momentum, the government has now created an additional 2,582 teacher positions for the fiscal year 2023-24, aiming to further strengthen the education sector in Sindh. Alongside this initiative, a provision of Rs2.53 billion has been earmarked for the distribution of free textbooks across the province, facilitating access to educational resources for students.

Furthermore, Rs1.553 billion will be invested in operating Non-Formal Education centers, addressing the pressing issue of out-of-school children. This investment reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to receive an education and unlock their full potential.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Education Budget Murad Ali Shah All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iraq have potential for economic, securi ..

Pakistan, Iraq have potential for economic, security cooperation: Bilawal

20 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

28 minutes ago
 Rs 25.703 bn earmarked for Irrigation

Rs 25.703 bn earmarked for Irrigation

28 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation launches Al-Adh ..

International Charity Organisation launches Al-Adha Campaign

35 minutes ago
 30 to 35 % increase in basic pay of govt employees ..

30 to 35 % increase in basic pay of govt employees proposed

28 minutes ago
 AAC visits exam centers, recovers cheating materia ..

AAC visits exam centers, recovers cheating materials from students

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.