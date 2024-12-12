Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates 19th Karachi International Book Fair

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday inaugurated 19th Karachi International Book Fair at Expo Centre and described it as a celebration of knowledge, culture and imagination

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday inaugurated 19th Karachi International Book Fair at Expo Centre and described it as a celebration of knowledge, culture and imagination.

Addressing on the occasion, he said it is an honour to be part of an event that brings together book lovers, authors, publishers, and readers on one platform.

He also praised the fair as a vital venue for publishers, booksellers, and librarians, fostering engagement and collaboration within the literary community.

He was joined at the ribbon-cutting ceremony by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, President Arts Council of Pakistan Ahmad Shah and the organisers of the event Waqar Matin Khan, Aziz Khalid.

Talking about the significance of the event, Murad Shah noted that the book fair united both national and international publishers, promoting the exchange of ideas and boosting book sales. "It creates opportunities for authors to interact with publishers and readers, encouraging creative dialogue and fostering a culture of critical thinking," he said.

The CM commended the dedication of the organisers, and managing committee led by Waqar Mateen and his team for their efforts in making the event a success. "Your passion for promoting literature and love for books is truly commendable," he remarked.

This year, the fair features participation from 40 organisations representing 17 countries, marking a significant literary and cultural milestone for Pakistan.

Shah expressed pride in Karachi hosting the country’s largest book fair, alongside other recent cultural events, including the 19th urdu Conference and one of the world’s largest cultural festivals.

Commenting on the vibrant atmosphere of the book fair, Murad Shah said, "Seeing the enthusiastic turnout of people is heartwarming. I will try to visit the event again over the next four days to experience its essence."

The Karachi International Book Fair continues to be a beacon for promoting creative thinking, intellectual discourse, and cultural appreciation, making a growing impact each year.

Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, speaking on the occasion, emphasised the lasting value of traditional books, even as digital formats become increasingly important.

He said, "While digital books have their significance in today's world, the joy and immersive experience of flipping through the pages of a physical book remains unmatched."

He also reflected on the historical contributions of Muslims to education and knowledge.

Sardar Shah highlighted the establishment of the University of Al-Qarawiyyin in 859 AD in Morocco and the flourishing of the House of Wisdom (Bayt al-Hikmah) in Baghdad as a centre of learning in the 9th century. In comparison, Oxford University was established in the 12th century, illustrating the pioneering role Muslims played in advancing education.