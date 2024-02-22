Sindh CM orders further probe in BSEK results issue as inquiry committee held board officials responsible

The Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar, approving the inquiry committee's report on manipulation in results of SSC-II examinations on Thursday, directed the Anti-corruption Establishment to further probe the entire exam team of Board of Secondary Education Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar, approving the inquiry committee's report on manipulation in results of SSC-II examinations on Thursday, directed the Anti-corruption Establishment to further probe the entire exam team of Board of Secondary education Karachi.

The three-member inquiry committee, in its report submitted to the CM Sindh, held the entire examination and IT teams of BSEK responsible for glaring mistakes in results and recommended probing their malafide through the anti-corruption establishment along with departmental action against all delinquent officers, said a statement issued here.

The inquiry committee pointed out in the report the non-seriousness, non-professional attitude and inefficiency of board employees and alleged that the board Chairman failed to introduce reforms and streamline the old and new streams while failing in maintaining the record as well as imparting training of new systems to teachers involved in the assessment of answer sheets were also observed.

The Inquiry Committee- comprising Secretary school Education Dr Shereen Mustafa (Chairperson), Additional Secretary Universities and Boards Afshan Rubab, and Zuzain Katbar Section Officer of U&B dept- was constituted by the Caretaker Sindh CM and tasked to probe into allegation of manipulation in result of annual examination of SSC Part -II 2023 by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Karachi.

The Inquiry Committee submitted its report and recommendation to Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on February 21 which the CM approved and sent to the chairman of the board to implement as recommended by the committee.

The committee during its proceedings, observed that none of the employees, called for a hearing and the statement, was serious which is evident from their written statements while it was also unclear what the actual exam results were before

they were announced, and how many changes were made during the announcement and publication process.

The committee requested the actual result CD/USB for comparison, but it was not provided while the then Acting Controller of Exams Imran provided a written statement which only partially served its purpose, the report stated.

The name of Khalid Ehsan, Deputy Controller, was provided by the Chairman showing that he was holding one of the positions that were directly related to the process of the result, but Khalid has also been appointed as one of the members of the Internal Inquiry Committee, the report pinpointed.

The IT wing/computer wing, which is a linchpin of all subject activities, has been ignored by the Board administration due to which all manipulation and management started, the committee observed adding that a new result software was introduced in 2023 by M/s Basecamp IT Solution.

The students enrolled in the previous year under the previous Software, but the new software calculated only the total marks of appeared subjects this year and included them in the gazette, the committee noted adding that Grade grace was also not included in the gazette due to mismatching of two software, which is a glaring act of inefficiency and Board administration completely failed to satisfy on the front.

The committee observed that the Board introduced the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) system for the first time. However, the teachers involved in assessing or checking the answer sheets were not provided with any training, resulting in a significant number of errors. This was a major issue on the part of the Board's office administration.

The committee noted that both the system provider consulting firm and the Board administration were responsible for providing complete hands-on training before implementing new innovative systems. However, the administration could not satisfy the committee, as they only identified the issues but did not take necessary steps to prevent them.

“It was clear that the execution and maintenance of records for both old and new students/schemes was not being done properly,” the committee further noted and added that the complete gazette available did not offer any user-friendly solutions.

The inquiry committee held the entire Examination team including the Controller, Deputy Controller, Assistant Controller, and IT team as responsible for glaring mistakes and categorically recommended that their malafide could further be probed through some agencies like Anti-corruption establishment.

The committee also recommended departmental action against all delinquent officers as mentioned even in the Board's internal inquiry report.

The committee complained that none of the officers including the Chairman cooperated with them to provide mark sheets, access to information even selected mark sheets were provided after constant persuasion.

Upon reviewing the various departments of the Board involved in the Examination, the committee observed that the IT Cell, Software Consulting Firm, and Contract Administration are particularly weak and do not seem to be efficiently carrying out their responsibilities.

Additionally, it was noted that the staff in the examination branch are casual and careless during inquiries, often resorting to blaming each other, which is highly unprofessional.

The committee said in its report that the board Chairman failed to introduce reforms and streamline the old and new streams and consequently compilation, publication and overall performance of the board suffered.

On the basis of facts highlighted in the report Caretaker CM Sindh in his capacity as Minister In charge and controlling authority has approved the recommendations submitted by the Inquiry Committee.