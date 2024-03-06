Sindh Education Foundation Announces Scholarships
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Sindh education Foundation on Wednesday announced Scholarships for Primary Pass students in Public Schools in Hyderabad under which applications were invited from students to enter in grades 6 to10.
According to details, Public school Hyderabad was providing the best opportunity to those parents who were desirous to equip their children in classes 6 to 10 in recognized and best educational institutions.
The Last date for submission of applications had been fixed till 30th March. Aspirant candidates could refer to the website of Sindh Education Foundation www.sef.org.pk For submission of applications and further details.
