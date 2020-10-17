Sindh Education Foundation launches YEEEP projects

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has formally launched the Youth Education; Employment, Empowerment Project (YEEEP) to educate, train, employ, and empower 15,000 in the province.It was revealed in the statement released here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh education Foundation (SEF) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has formally launched the Youth Education; Employment, Empowerment Project (YEEEP) to educate, train, employ, and empower 15,000 in the province.It was revealed in the statement released here on Saturday.

It further said that the project was duly approved by the Chief Minister Sindh/Chairman SEF board of Governors.

The first Project Steering Committee of the YEEEP took place under the chairpersonship of Secretary, Planning, Planning & Development Department, Government of Sindh.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary, school Education & Literacy Department, Govt.

of Sindh, Secretary, sports & Youth Affairs, Govt of Sindh, Assistant Resident Representative UNDP, Programme Specialist UNDP, and other dignitaries.

The UNDP representatives presented the project brief and annual work plan, it said adding the Managing Director, SEF led the deliberations and ensured key approvals of the planned activities and implementation-related requirements.

YEEEP would be implemented by the UNDP while the Foundation was going to provide strategic oversight.

The project was in line with the Government of Sindh's commitment towards Sustainable Development Goals and empowerment of the youth in the province.