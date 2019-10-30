Sindh Finance Dept agrees to release Rs. 187 million to Government College University

Sindh Finance Department has agreed to release Rs. 187 million in respect of Seed Money and Grant-in-Aid to newly established Government College University of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Finance Department has agreed to release Rs. 187 million in respect of Seed Money and Grant-in-Aid to newly established Government College University of Hyderabad

In an official communication to Sindh Secretary Universities and Boards Department, the provincial finance department informed that the department has agreed to release Rs. 100.00 million during current financial year 2019-2020 against Rs. 400.00 million approved by Sindh Chief Minister as Seed Money (One Time) to newly established Government College University Hyderabad.

In another official communication, the provincial finance department informed to Sindh Secretary Universities and Boards Department that the department has also agreed to release Rs.

87.500 million during current financial year 2019-2020 against Rs. 350.00 million approved by Sindh Chief Minister as Grant-in-Aid to newly established Government College Hyderabad.

The funds are placed at the disposal of Sindh Secretary Universities and Boards Department for disbursement of the same to quarter concern after fulfillment of all codal formalities, the communications stated.

According to sources of Government College University Hyderabad, the provincial finance department has agreed to release funds after recent meetings of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasiruddin Shaikh with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other high ups of the concerned provincial government departments.