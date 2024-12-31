Open Menu

Sindh Government Strives Hard To Improve Education In Sindh: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 10:31 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the government of Sindh was striving hard to improve education in Sindh province and in this regard the private sector has also been taken on board.

He said this while meeting a delegation comprised office bearers of the Majlis Taleem Milli here in his office here on Tuesday.

Member of Sindh Assembly Muhammad Farooq Sheikh, Dr. Sher Shah, Muhammad Ashraf and Shahnaz Ahad were also present in the meeting.

The members of the delegation informed Jam Ikramullah Dharejo about the educational institutions run by their organization.

The Minister said that Government was working with private institutions for the promotion of education in Sindh.

In the meeting, the members of the delegation informed the provincial minister about their problems while Jam Ikramullah Dharejo also assured the delegation of his full cooperation.

