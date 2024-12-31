Sindh Government Strives Hard To Improve Education In Sindh: Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 10:31 PM
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the government of Sindh was striving hard to improve education in Sindh province and in this regard the private sector has also been taken on board
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the government of Sindh was striving hard to improve education in Sindh province and in this regard the private sector has also been taken on board.
He said this while meeting a delegation comprised office bearers of the Majlis Taleem Milli here in his office here on Tuesday.
Member of Sindh Assembly Muhammad Farooq Sheikh, Dr. Sher Shah, Muhammad Ashraf and Shahnaz Ahad were also present in the meeting.
The members of the delegation informed Jam Ikramullah Dharejo about the educational institutions run by their organization.
The Minister said that Government was working with private institutions for the promotion of education in Sindh.
In the meeting, the members of the delegation informed the provincial minister about their problems while Jam Ikramullah Dharejo also assured the delegation of his full cooperation.
Recent Stories
Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8
Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year
Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surged by 57%: Sultan Al Jaber
Zehri calls for joint efforts to make country prosperous, peaceful
Sindh government strives hard to improve education in Sindh: Minister
Rana urges PTI to play role for political, economic stability
PM unveils 5-year economic transformation plan; stresses unity, harmony for succ ..
UAE ambassador celebrates new year with children at SOS Village
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid inspects Joint Operations Room of Ev ..
2nd Edition of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup kicks off January 2025
Emergency aid shipment launched for Gaza as part of UAE's 'Operation Chivalrous ..
2.7bln approved for LG: PA told
More Stories From Education
-
Sindh government strives hard to improve education in Sindh: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Entrepreneurship, internationalization remained top agenda of FJWU in 20242 hours ago
-
MDCAT retake exam conducted at 27 centers1 day ago
-
The Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees1 day ago
-
Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) organises session for students1 day ago
-
BZU central admission office with one-window facilities opens1 day ago
-
Larkana Education Board (BISE) announces 11th class result5 days ago
-
Governor takes notice of financial irregularities in Loralai University5 days ago
-
BISE Abbottabad announces schedule for annual intermediate examinations 20255 days ago
-
1st annual intermediate examination-2025 schedule released5 days ago
-
SPSC announces final results of Lecturer Islamiat, Prosecuting Inspector7 days ago
-
Matric exam 2025, important decisions for Non-Muslim students7 days ago