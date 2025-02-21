Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to study at UK’s Oxford University

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2025) A good news for the students as the Sindh government on Friday announced a major initiative to provide scholarships to study at Oxford University.

The Sindh government made a significant decision for the students and their study in the UK.

A Sindh government’s spokesperson said the provincial government announced a major initiative to provide scholarships for students to study at Oxford University.

Deserving and talented students would have the opportunity to pursue a master’s degree at Oxford.

Samita Afzal Syed stated that the scholarships would be awarded in the fields of science, engineering, technology and mathematics.

Further details revealed that six students would receive Oxford scholarships each year.

Besides it, three female students would be awarded the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Scholarships annually while two male students would receive the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Scholarships each year.