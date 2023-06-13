UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Cancels Exams As Cyclone Biparjoy Reaches Near

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 13, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Sindh govt cancels exams as Cyclone Biparjoy reaches near

The latest reports suggest that the cyclone is expected to make landfall between Karachi and India's Gujarat on Thursday.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13rd, 2023) Amid the impending arrival of the Very Severe Cyclonic System (VSCS) Biparjoy, the Sindh government on Tuesday made an announcement to cancel all examinations starting from tomorrow (Wednesday).

The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Karachi and India's Gujarat on Thursday.

In a notification issued by Karachi's Assistant Commissioner Abid Qamar Shaikh, it was stated that all exams, education seminars, summer camps, and education-related activities should be canceled or rescheduled from June 14, 2023, until the end of the storm. This decision has been taken to prioritize the safety of human lives and minimize inconvenience to the general public.

The cyclone is projected to impact the coastal areas of Karachi Division, resulting in heavy rainfall and potential storms within the city.

According to the latest advisory from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the cyclone has continued its north-northwestward movement. Presently, Biparjoy is located approximately 410km south of Karachi and 400km south of Thatta, at Latitude 21.2°N and Longitude 66.6°E.

The PMD has reported maximum sustained surface winds of 150-160kmph, with gusts reaching 180kmph near the center of the cyclonic system. Sea conditions around the center are characterized as phenomenal, with a maximum wave height of 30 feet.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Storm Education Thatta June All From Government

Recent Stories

Court sends Sandal Khattak to jail on judicial rem ..

Court sends Sandal Khattak to jail on judicial remand in Hareem Shah video case

2 minutes ago
 Chechen Fighters to Counter Incursions in Russia's ..

Chechen Fighters to Counter Incursions in Russia's Border Regions - Kadyrov

7 minutes ago
 Russia Not Involved in Disinformation Campaign Aga ..

Russia Not Involved in Disinformation Campaign Against France - Embassy

7 minutes ago
 Russia to Respond to Canada's Decision to Confisca ..

Russia to Respond to Canada's Decision to Confiscate AN-124 Aircraft - Foreign M ..

7 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Law on Administrative Liability for Ma ..

Putin Signs Law on Administrative Liability for Mass Dissemination of Extremist ..

11 minutes ago
 25 PHP head constables promoted as ASIs

25 PHP head constables promoted as ASIs

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.