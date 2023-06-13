Sindh govt cancels exams as Cyclone Biparjoy reaches near

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports suggest that the cyclone is expected to make landfall between Karachi and India's Gujarat on Thursday.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13rd, 2023) Amid the impending arrival of the Very Severe Cyclonic System (VSCS) Biparjoy, the Sindh government on Tuesday made an announcement to cancel all examinations starting from tomorrow (Wednesday).

In a notification issued by Karachi's Assistant Commissioner Abid Qamar Shaikh, it was stated that all exams, education seminars, summer camps, and education-related activities should be canceled or rescheduled from June 14, 2023, until the end of the storm. This decision has been taken to prioritize the safety of human lives and minimize inconvenience to the general public.

The cyclone is projected to impact the coastal areas of Karachi Division, resulting in heavy rainfall and potential storms within the city.

According to the latest advisory from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the cyclone has continued its north-northwestward movement. Presently, Biparjoy is located approximately 410km south of Karachi and 400km south of Thatta, at Latitude 21.2°N and Longitude 66.6°E.

The PMD has reported maximum sustained surface winds of 150-160kmph, with gusts reaching 180kmph near the center of the cyclonic system. Sea conditions around the center are characterized as phenomenal, with a maximum wave height of 30 feet.