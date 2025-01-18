Sindh Govt Decides To Establish A Media University
Published January 18, 2025
Sindh government Spokesperson Mustafa Abdullah Baloch says university will be set up on directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2025) Sindh government decided to establish a media university to promote history and cultural heritage.
Sindh Spokesperson Mustafa Abdullah Baloch made the announcement.
He said the media university will be set up on the directives of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
The spokesperson further said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instructed the Sindh Chief Minister to initiate the project. Through the media university, Sindh’s historical and cultural heritage would be highlighted on a global level.
Mustafa Abdullah Baloch added that the Sindh government aimed to establish a world-class institution to promote media education, research and innovation. He also said that the several projects have been completed under the Public-Private Partnership model.
He emphasized that the media university would be established through public-private collaboration and would serve as a new hub for progress, creativity and cultural pride for the people of Sindh.
