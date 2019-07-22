UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt. Provides Better Opportunities Of Education: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 10:56 PM

Sindh Govt. provides better opportunities of education: Minister

Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said Sindh government was making all-out efforts to spread education across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said Sindh government was making all-out efforts to spread education across the province.

This he said while addressing a rally taken out from Pipri to Malir Press Club to create awareness on importance of education and to motivate parents to get their children admitted to government schools here, said a statement on Monday.

He said all the stakeholders including parents, teachers and students had to play their positive role in promotion of education.

District Education Officer Malir Noor Muhammad Solangi and other officers also joined the rally while a large number of students and parents were also present.

On this occasion, the students were holding play cards for awareness of the issue.

Murtaza Baloch said the Sindh government believed in providing education to every child of the province because no society can make progress without getting modern education.

He said Sindh government was not only providing free education to the students but also to girls students, who were also getting stipends.

He said under educational institutions, managed by Labour Department, we were trying to provide better educational facilities to the children of the workers.

He asked the parents and teachers to pay special attention to the education of the students so that they might get better results.

