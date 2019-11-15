Sindh High Court allows Sindh University to conduct LLB exams at main campus

The Sindh High Court here Friday allowed the Sindh University to conduct the annual examinations of LLB parts I, II and III, which also commenced on Friday, at its main campus instead of affiliated colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Sindh High Court here Friday allowed the Sindh University to conduct the annual examinations of LLB parts I, II and III, which also commenced on Friday, at its main campus instead of affiliated colleges.

The interim order was given by the bench comprising justice Nadeem Akhtar and justice Adnan-ul-Karim after the petitioner and the respondents agreed to the temporary arrangement.

The petitioners agreed on the arrangement on the condition of provision of transport by the respondents.

"Without prejudice to the merits of their respective cases, they (petitioners and respondents) have agreed that as an interim measure 8 buses shall be provided by the university to the students," the order reads.

The buses should pick the students from Thandi Sarak near Hyderabad Gymkhan before the examination hours and drop them at the same place after the papers.

The SHC adjourned the case to December 12.

The petitioners, who included the students, had contended that the students from 3 affiliated law colleges in Hyderabad had been made to take the exams at the varsity's main campus for the first time.According to them, until the last annual exams the students appeared in the same law college in which they had been studying.