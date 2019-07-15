UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Madressatul Islam University, Hanns Seidle Foundation Agree To Work Together

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:34 PM

Sindh Madressatul Islam University, Hanns Seidle Foundation agree to work together

A delegation of Hanns Seidel Foundation called on Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Dr.Muhammad Ali Shaikh at his office here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ):A delegation of Hanns Seidel Foundation called on Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Dr.Muhammad Ali Shaikh at his office here on Monday.

The delegation was led by Country Director Pakistan, Hanns Seidel Foundation, Andreas Duerr, said a statement.

In the meeting, they discussed the future collaborations aimed at involving youth in nation building activities and initiatives.

In this connection a MoU would be signed for the collaborations to involve youth in activities aimed nation building.

The VC SMIU said that we are interested in cooperation to portray the image of real Pakistan.

'SMIU is hub of different cultures from across the Pakistan where all the cultural colors merged with each other, he said.

He assured the delegation that they will provide them complete facilitation to promote democratic mission, collaboration and coordination for the expansion of nation building goals.

Andreas Duerr said they are working with many public and private universities in Pakistan on the subject of research methodologies and promoting student political activism and awareness.

They also discussed the future collaboration between SMIU and HSF while the delegation appreciated the efforts of SMIU for imparting the quality education in the alma mater of founder of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Education Student Hub Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

Yemeni Conflicting Sides Agee on New Measures to S ..

11 minutes ago

US, Russian Sister Cities to Hold Conference in Li ..

14 minutes ago

United Nations Security Council Condemns 'In Stron ..

14 minutes ago

NMC participates in Arab Media Standing Committee ..

36 minutes ago

US House to Vote on Resolution Condemning Trump's ..

14 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif urged to prove Daily Mail's story f ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.