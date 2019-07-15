Sindh Madressatul Islam University, Hanns Seidle Foundation agree to work together

A delegation of Hanns Seidel Foundation called on Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Dr.Muhammad Ali Shaikh at his office here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ):A delegation of Hanns Seidel Foundation called on Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Dr.Muhammad Ali Shaikh at his office here on Monday.

The delegation was led by Country Director Pakistan, Hanns Seidel Foundation, Andreas Duerr, said a statement.

In the meeting, they discussed the future collaborations aimed at involving youth in nation building activities and initiatives.

In this connection a MoU would be signed for the collaborations to involve youth in activities aimed nation building.

The VC SMIU said that we are interested in cooperation to portray the image of real Pakistan.

'SMIU is hub of different cultures from across the Pakistan where all the cultural colors merged with each other, he said.

He assured the delegation that they will provide them complete facilitation to promote democratic mission, collaboration and coordination for the expansion of nation building goals.

Andreas Duerr said they are working with many public and private universities in Pakistan on the subject of research methodologies and promoting student political activism and awareness.

They also discussed the future collaboration between SMIU and HSF while the delegation appreciated the efforts of SMIU for imparting the quality education in the alma mater of founder of Pakistan.