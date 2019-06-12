UrduPoint.com
Sindh Madressatul Islam University Opens Admissions Fall-2019

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:20 PM

Sindh Madressatul Islam University opens admissions Fall-2019

Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) has announced its admission schedule of Fall-2019 for Bachelors, Master of Science and Ph.D programmes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) has announced its admission schedule of Fall-2019 for Bachelors, Master of Science and Ph.D programmes.

The admissions are open in the various disciplines including accounts and finance, computer science, education, media and communication studies, environmental science, management sciences and public administration, said a press release on Wednesday.

SMIU is also offering Ph.D program in computer science. Admissions will be granted on the basis of test and interview as per instructions given in the admission prospectus 2019.

The registration form can be filled in online through the SMIU the web portal (www.admission.smiu.edu.pk) before the closing date for registration July 3, 2019. The candidates can download fee voucher from the website.

Later on, they must submit attested photocopies of documents and original fee voucher slip to the respective departments latest by July 3.

The entrance test shall be held on Saturday (July 6). The admit cards

