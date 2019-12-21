UrduPoint.com
Sindh Madressatul Islam University Organizes Entry Test For Admissions To Under-graduate Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:37 PM

Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Saturday organized the entry test for admissions to under graduate programs for the Spring 2020 at its campus here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) on Saturday organized the entry test for admissions to under graduate programs for the Spring 2020 at its campus here.

About sixteen hundred students appeared in the test for admission to different departments, said a statement.

The entry test for Graduate (MS) and PhD program would be held on December 29 at SMIU.

