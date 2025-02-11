Open Menu

Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) , Shahed University Of Tehran Sign MoU

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 06:35 PM

Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) and Iranian Shahed University of Tehran signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at SMIU to establish collaboration in students and faculty exchange program and in the field of research

In this respect a MoU signing ceremony was held at SMIU’s Conference Room, where Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of SMIU and Iman Zamani, Director of International Affairs at Shahed University, Tehran signed the MoU.

Dr. Mohammad Hossein Nohekhan, Senior Advisor to The University President, Shahed University, Tehran, Prof. Dr. Farman Ali Shah, Country Representative, Pakistan and from SMIU Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Khuhro, Director ORIC, Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor on Academic and Registrar Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh attended the ceremony.

According to the agreement both the universities shall develop and strengthen the bonds between two academic communities. It further says that SMIU and Shahed University, Tehran will initiate joint programs for improvement of their educative functions. Sharing research laboratories and accommodating the provision of necessary facilities are also a part of the agreement.

The MoU further stated the collaboration in research projects, joint conferences, seminars, workshops and other such activities will be established.

On this occasion Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai welcomed the representatives of Shahed University of Iran and said that after other universities of Pakistan the Shahed University has signed MoU with SMI University that will benefit the students and faculty of both the universities. He said it will be good that the Shahed University is collaborating with SMIU specially in its Department of Artificial Intelligence, Education, English Language and other departments.

Dr. Mohammad Hossein Nohekhan, Senior Advisor to The University President, Shahed University, Tehran said they were happy on signing MoU with the institution that happens to be an Alma-Mater of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. “We feel proud while visiting this historic and oldest institution of Pakistan, he remarked.

On this occasion the Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai nominated Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Khuhro, Director ORIC for further coordination with the representatives of Shahed University, Tehran on behalf of SMIU.

