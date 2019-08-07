UrduPoint.com
Sindh Madressatul Islam University To Start Dr. Hamida Khuhro Research Fellowship Program

The Syndicate of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Wednesday approved instituting Dr. Hamida Khuhro Research Fellowship to conduct research on Sindh, Pakistan and South Asia, as a mark of respect towards the scholar who remained actively involved with the SMIU during her life

This was decided in the 21st meeting of syndicate chaired by Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh at SMIU here, said a spokesman for the SMIU.

The syndicate also accepted Dr. Hamida Khuhro's collection of books on a wide variety of subjects as offered by her family in view of her desire.

It was further decided in an understanding reached with her daughter, Ms. Nuha Ansari, the collection shall be kept in an exclusive room in Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi library and would be called Dr. Hamida Khuhro Collection.

These books shall be used for reference and research and would be accessible to faculty and students of SMIU as well as outside scholars.

The Syndicate also decided to organise 3rd edition of SMIUs flagship event, the Festival of Arts & Ideas in December this year.

It was decided to expand it to the faculty and students of other universities also and opened it for general public.

The Syndicate was given a briefing about two previously held festivals held in 2017 and 2018, where several national and international scholars and academics had participated in various programs in addition to activities aimed at promotion of arts amongst the younger generation.

The Syndicate also approved holding another event relating to promotion of creative arts and media (CAM) in October this year, in collaboration with DICE-Foundation, USA.

It expressed satisfaction over the construction work of an additional campus of the SMIU, being built in education City, Malir, where first building would be operational from next month.

It was decided that the Environmental Science Department of the university would start functioning partially in the newly constructed building from the fall session starting in September 2019, making the SMIU the first university to start teaching and research in the Education City.

