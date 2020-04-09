UrduPoint.com
Sindh Madressatul Islam University To Start Online Classes To Cover Academic Loss Of Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:50 PM

Sindh Madressatul Islam University to start online classes to cover academic loss of students

Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) has started taking feedback from its students to start online classes to cover their academic loss

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) has started taking feedback from its students to start online classes to cover their academic loss.

Vice Chancellor of SMIU, Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh chaired an online meeting of the high officials of the varsity to discuss the matters pertaining to online classes, said a spokesperson of the SMIU on Thursday.

After receiving feedback from the students, a date will be announced to start online classes, as per the guidelines of Higher Education Commission regarding online classes.

It was discussed in the meeting that in the current situation the varsity will also use the digital means of education to cope up the loss of the study of students.

The SMIU has Learning Management System (LMS), which is best suited for online education and it has a feature to record online lectures too, the participants of the meeting observed.

The meeting also highlighted that many students have already been provided with laptops and broadband facility under HEC scheme.

It was also discussed that those students who do not have laptop or desk top have smartphone which could be used easily for online education. But apart from that in genuine cases where students can not afford to purchase online data, university will bear the cost of their internet data package.

In this regard to facilitate students, an online survey had been conducted in which the students were inquired about the access to laptop/desktop/ smartphone, internet availability, location etc.

