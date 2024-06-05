Sindh to hold donors conference on out of school children issue

Sindh government, in collaboration with United Nation's Children Fund (UNICEF), will organize a donor conference in September 2024 to deal with issue of out-of-school children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Sindh government, in collaboration with United Nation's Children Fund (UNICEF), will organize a donor conference in September 2024 to deal with issue of out-of-school children.

The agreement was reached out in a meeting of a UNICEF delegation with Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah here on Wednesday, said a statement issued here.

The delegation was comprised of UNICEF Country Representative Abdullah Fadal, Manager Education Abir Maqbool and Education Specialist Asif Abra while Secretary School Education Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi and Chief Program Officer RSU Dr. Junaid Samo were also present.

UNICEF Country Representative Fadal lauded that Sindh has raised an effective voice on the issue of out-of-school children while non-formal education initiatives by the provincial government will also produce better results.

Sindh Education Minister stated that enhancing enrollment ratio and bringing out of school children to the schools was the top most priority of the government and ensuring the continuity of education will help reducing the number of out-of-school children.

Sardar Shah said that non-formal education, up-gradation of Primary schools and transport facilities for girls in Sindh will help in dealing with the issue of out-of-school children while establishment of Model School Support Unit in Sindh will provide an opportunity to start a modern and facility-based education system.

Comprehensive suggestions for dealing with the issue of out of school children would come out in the conference and those will also help framing future strategies, the minister said.

The UNICEF delegation appreciated Education department's "Science in Sindh" initiatives and assured their cooperation in the regard saying that all institutions, organizations and individuals working on children's education and issues will be invited in the donors conference.

Both the parties also agreed to work together by forming a non-formal education coordination committee for the Science in Sindh initiative.

Sindh Education Minister, at the occasion presented traditional gift of Sindhi Ajrak to members of the UNICEF delegation.