Sindh University Admissions Committee meets, appraises options for conduct pre-entry test 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The meeting of Sindh University's Admission Committee was held on Friday under the chair of the Vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat to contemplate options and state of readiness for the conduct of Pre-Entrance Test 2021.

The Director Admissions Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto apprised the meeting on the challenges they confronted as a consequence of Covid-19 and the recommendations that had emerged out of several sessions of technical committee meetings, proposing cancellation of face-to-face convening of the Pre-entry Test.

He suggested that around 25000 candidates and almost equal numbers of their parents/guardians were expected to turn up on the test day and it would be almost impossible to ensure observance of SOPs at the given mass scale.

He informed that the university already had an efficient paperless/online admission mechanism in place that would cover the entire process without the need of physical visits/ presence of the candidates, excepting the conduct of test itself, which could well be substituted by aggregate grade percentage work out based on the scores of Matric and intermediate examination results of the candidates.

The meeting resolved to table the proposal made for consideration and final decision to the Varsity's Academic Council.