Sindh University announces campuses closure

(@FahadShabbir)

The Registrar University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Monday informed that the University of Sindh and its all campuses will remain closed up to May 31, 2020 (as Vacation) on precautionary measures as per instructions of Sindh government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Registrar University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Monday informed that the University of Sindh and its all campuses will remain closed up to May 31, 2020 (as Vacation) on precautionary measures as per instructions of Sindh government.

The decision to this effect has been made in view of the prevalent situation in the province, the Registrar informed this in a circular adding that the administrative offices rendering essential services however will remain open with the essential staff.

The University authorities can call any of the faculty members or administrative staff members, if required, he informed and advised the employees to keep their cell phones on for proper coordination. He also advised the general public to avoid visiting the University offices.