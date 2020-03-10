- Home
- Sindh University announces interview schedule for admissions in M.S./ M.Phil Degree Programme
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 06:41 PM
The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday announced the schedule of interviews for admissions in M S /M Phile Degree Programme 2020
According to announcement, the interviews for admissions in the Institute of Bio-Technology and Genetic Engineering will be conducted on March 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.
m while interviews for admissions in Department of International Relations will be held on March 18, 2020 at 10 a.m.