Sindh University Announces Interview Schedule For Admissions In M.S./ M.Phil Degree Programme

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 06:41 PM

Sindh University announces interview schedule for admissions in M.S./ M.Phil Degree Programme

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday announced the schedule of interviews for admissions in M S /M Phile Degree Programme 2020

According to announcement, the interviews for admissions in the Institute of Bio-Technology and Genetic Engineering will be conducted on March 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.

According to announcement, the interviews for admissions in the Institute of Bio-Technology and Genetic Engineering will be conducted on March 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.

m while interviews for admissions in Department of International Relations will be held on March 18, 2020 at 10 a.m.

