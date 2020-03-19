UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University Announces M.Com Previous And Final Results

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:08 PM

Sindh University announces M.Com previous and final results

The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday announced the results of M.Com (Previous) and M.Com (Final) Postgraduate Annual Examinations 2018

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday announced the results of M.Com (Previous) and M.Com (Final) Postgraduate Annual Examinations 2018.

According to announcement, a total of 521 male and female candidates were appeared in M.

Com (Previous) examinations of the 248 have been declared pass while out of 687 candidates appeared in M.Com (Final) examination, 241 have been declared success.

Related Topics

Sindh Male Jamshoro 2018

Recent Stories

Chinese President is likely to visit Pakistan: She ..

23 minutes ago

Intruding animals disturb Kavaan's health in Islam ..

17 minutes ago

Awareness campaign against coronavirus continue

17 minutes ago

Malaysia report 110 new cases of COVID-19, 900 in ..

10 minutes ago

China to establish new lab on utilization of salin ..

10 minutes ago

Smart Dubai urges public to utilise &#039;DubaiNow ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.