Sindh University announces M.Com previous and final results

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday announced the results of M.Com (Previous) and M.Com (Final) Postgraduate Annual Examinations 2018.

According to announcement, a total of 521 male and female candidates were appeared in M.

Com (Previous) examinations of the 248 have been declared pass while out of 687 candidates appeared in M.Com (Final) examination, 241 have been declared success.