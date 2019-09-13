UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Announces Result Of B.Sc. (pass) Part-II

Fri 13th September 2019 | 08:35 PM

The authorities of University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday announced the result of B.Sc. (Pass) Part-II annual examinations 2018

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The authorities of University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday announced the result of B.Sc. (Pass) Part-II annual examinations 2018.

According to the result, a total of 7212 male and female candidates have been declared pass in the examinations; of them 1174 have secured first class marks, 5871 bagged second class marks and 167 candidates stood pass in third class.

A total of 9531 male and female candidates were appeared in the examinations, of while 698 have been declared fail in different subjects, 75 failed to appear in the examinations, results of 91 candidates were withheld due to copying, while the results of 10 candidate have been withheld on different reasons.

The office of the controller of examinations also withheld the results of 431 candidates as they failed to clear subjects of B.Sc. Part-I examinations while the result of 14 candidates have been rejected by the university authorities.

