Sindh University announces schedule of postponed paper

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday announced the schedule of postponed paper of Bachelor Degree Programme Annual Examinations 2019.

According to announcement, the postponed papers of BA (Regular/External) and BSc.

(Regular) Part-I Annual Examinations 2019 of Government Ghazali College Latifabad, Government Boys Degree College Qasimabad, Government Girls Degree College Qasimabad and Government Zubeda Girls College Hyderabad will be conducted on March 21, 2020 at 10:00 p.m at Dr N A Baloch Model school Hyderabad.