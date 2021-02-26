UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Announces Various Examinations Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 08:28 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Controller of Examinations Sindh University on Friday announced the results of B.Com Part-II, B.A Part-I and M.A annual examinations 2019.

According to announcement, a total of 5587 male and female candidates appeared in B.

Com Part-II annual examinations of them 3551 have been declared pass while 1171 candidates failed.

In B.A Part-I annual examinations, 14188 male and female candidates appeared in the examinations of them 9780 have been declared pass while 3314 candidates failed.

In M.A annual examinations, out of 6840 male and female appeared candidates, 4937 have been declared pass while 1311 were failed.

