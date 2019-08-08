UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University Awarded Scholarship To Minority Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 08:12 PM

Sindh University awarded scholarship to minority students

A total of 14 minority students of University of Sindh Jamshoro were awarded scholarships under scheduled caste financial assistance scheme in a ceremony organized by the varsity's Financial Aid Office on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A total of 14 minority students of University of Sindh Jamshoro were awarded scholarships under scheduled caste financial assistance scheme in a ceremony organized by the varsity's Financial Aid Office on Thursday.

Each recipient was disbursed a handsome amount, the Director SU-FAO Dr. Fiza Qureshi informed and added that the said grant had come from Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar at Mithi.

However, he said that the scholarship award was conferred after investigation and interview process in the interest of transparency and merit.

The students who received award included Akash, Bhagwan Das, Gunesh Kumar, Kantesh, Kelash, Manuj, Nihal chand, Parkash, Santosh Kumar, Sarwan, Shankar Lal, Tirath Kolhi, Tirath Meghwar and Vinod.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat called upon recipients to strive hard to achieve excellence in their respective fields.

Related Topics

Sindh Minority Jamshoro Tharparkar From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy visits Byco’s Refinery

48 minutes ago

French Embassy delegation calls on IG Punjab

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 08 ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh University extends date for submission of LL ..

4 minutes ago

PTI to hold protest rally against abrogation of Ar ..

4 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Not Ruling Out Chance of Reducing NATO ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.