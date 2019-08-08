Sindh University awarded scholarship to minority students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A total of 14 minority students of University of Sindh Jamshoro were awarded scholarships under scheduled caste financial assistance scheme in a ceremony organized by the varsity's Financial Aid Office on Thursday.

Each recipient was disbursed a handsome amount, the Director SU-FAO Dr. Fiza Qureshi informed and added that the said grant had come from Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar at Mithi.

However, he said that the scholarship award was conferred after investigation and interview process in the interest of transparency and merit.

The students who received award included Akash, Bhagwan Das, Gunesh Kumar, Kantesh, Kelash, Manuj, Nihal chand, Parkash, Santosh Kumar, Sarwan, Shankar Lal, Tirath Kolhi, Tirath Meghwar and Vinod.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat called upon recipients to strive hard to achieve excellence in their respective fields.