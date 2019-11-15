UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University Celebrates Culture Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:57 PM

Sindh University celebrates culture day

The University of Sindh Jamshoro was all radiance with cultural rainbow shades as it went into euphoric, yet sober celebration of Culture Day, cutting across its all academic departments and institutes on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The University of Sindh Jamshoro was all radiance with cultural rainbow shades as it went into euphoric, yet sober celebration of Culture Day, cutting across its all academic departments and institutes on Thursday.

According to university spokesman, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat visited several venues to witness ecstatic multitudes of students wearing culturally colourful costumes of five provinces of the country; taking selfies, going for group shots with faculty and peers and putting up mesmerizing dance performances, thematic skits and other features underlining the country's rich cultural diversity.

The Institute of business Administration organized peace festival while Institute of Art and Design a remarkable episode on Shah Latif's philosophy and Faculty of Arts showcased wide array of stalls with amazing cultural exhibits on display.

The Vice Chancellor while speaking on the occasion termed culture a unifying force cementing people above and beyond differences of caste, colour, creed, faith and ethnicity.

Dr Burfat also complimented the university students upon expressing enormous love for their beloved country Pakistan through their diverse, dynamic and dazzling demonstrations.

The Vice Chancellor also planted s sapling at the varsity's Arts Faculty under the aegis of University of Sindh and Sindh Forest Department.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Jamshoro All Institute Of Business Administration Love

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

31 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

46 minutes ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

44 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

44 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

45 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.