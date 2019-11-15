Sindh University celebrates culture day

The University of Sindh Jamshoro was all radiance with cultural rainbow shades as it went into euphoric, yet sober celebration of Culture Day, cutting across its all academic departments and institutes on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The University of Sindh Jamshoro was all radiance with cultural rainbow shades as it went into euphoric, yet sober celebration of Culture Day, cutting across its all academic departments and institutes on Thursday.

According to university spokesman, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat visited several venues to witness ecstatic multitudes of students wearing culturally colourful costumes of five provinces of the country; taking selfies, going for group shots with faculty and peers and putting up mesmerizing dance performances, thematic skits and other features underlining the country's rich cultural diversity.

The Institute of business Administration organized peace festival while Institute of Art and Design a remarkable episode on Shah Latif's philosophy and Faculty of Arts showcased wide array of stalls with amazing cultural exhibits on display.

The Vice Chancellor while speaking on the occasion termed culture a unifying force cementing people above and beyond differences of caste, colour, creed, faith and ethnicity.

Dr Burfat also complimented the university students upon expressing enormous love for their beloved country Pakistan through their diverse, dynamic and dazzling demonstrations.

The Vice Chancellor also planted s sapling at the varsity's Arts Faculty under the aegis of University of Sindh and Sindh Forest Department.