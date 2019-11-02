Sindh University conducts pre-entrance test for bachelor degree programme admissions

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Around 23,000 candidates including 5000 girls appeared in pre-entrance test for admission in 61 academic disciplines of bachelor degree programme 2020 in University of Sindh Jamshoro on Saturday.

Besides, sizeable number of candidates appeared in test at the varsity's respective additional campuses at Badin, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Thatta, Larkana and Naushahro Feroze.

The test was conducted in all respects by Sindh University Testing Centre (SUTC), the university spokesman informed and added that a total of 23898 aspirants appeared in the test.

As per breakup, 16456 male and 4901 female candidates coming up to a total of 21357 candidates took Bachelor Test at the main campus of the Varsity at Jamshoro. However, the number of candidates regarding additional campuses remained as detailed ahead: Laar Campus Badin 132 male and 66 female appeared in the test in Laar Campus Badi, 301 male and 141 female in MBBS Campus Dadu, 69 male and 21 female in Thatta Campus, 276 male and 118 female in Mirpurkhas Campus, 238 male and 85 female in Larkana Campus and 104 male and 49 female candidates were appeared in the test in Syed Allahndo Shah Campus Naushahro Feroze.

This year, pre-entrance test for admission to BS engineering in four streams was also conducted separately, albeit on the same day after the end of general test. This was consequent upon approval of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while talking to media persons during his visit to centres said the University of Sindh was setting a world record as around 23 thousand candidates had turned up for the test.

"This is, as I understand and know, the highest number any public sector university across the world would be attracting for admissions", Dr. Burfat observed.

The vice chancellor made special mention of the highest foreign qualification of the faculty of SU. He said more than 350 out of total of around 700 teachers of the varsity had done PhD from leading universities of UK, Europe, USA and Asia.

Dr. Burfat informed the media personnel about launch of E-portal, online attendance system, online admission process, bio metric attendance system for employees, varsity's low annual fee structure, inclusion of University of Sindh in world prestige ranking, SU's ISO certified status, improved infrastructure, construction of main avenues and majestic entrance gate, rich plantation drive and increasing public trust.

The vice chancellor thanked Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, Senior Superintendent of Police Jamshoro Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, Pakistan Rangers for their help and cooperation. He also appreciated the efforts of all conveners of various committees, concerned teachers, officials and employees, Sindh University security personnel for fool-proof security arrangements and media persons.

Later, Dr. Burfat, accompanied DIG Hyderabad, SSP Jamshoro, Registrar, Director Admissions, Deans, Syndicate Members and other teachers and officers visited the examination centers and expressed satisfaction over arrangements of the test.

Vigilance teams comprising deans of various faculties and members of university syndicate also visited various examination centers and expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made there-in.

Fool-proof security, walk through gates, seating, guidance, test-execution, stationery, water, logistic, medical and other candidate-assistance arrangements were ensured by the university administration on this occasion. For the parents accompanying the candidates, SMBB Convention Centre was specified as a waiting venue for male parents; whereas, Syed Pannah Ali Shah Model school in the Sindh University residential colony was designated as a waiting lounge for the female parents and guardians.

Efficient parking facilities for vehicles were put in place at various ideally-designated locations close to the venue of the test. A contingent of 300 male and female students of the varsity from the platform of Bureau of STAGS was also there, agile on their feet throughout the test time span to guide the candidates.

The candidates were allowed entry to the examination centers, upon careful verification of admits cards and other relevant documents after thorough body-frisk by male and female security personnel. A vigilance committee comprising Deans, Members of SU Syndicate; whereas, other relevant officers visited various centers to inspect the arrangements of the test and expressed satisfaction to this effect.