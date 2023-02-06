UrduPoint.com

Sindh University Decides To Start Academic Year From February 7

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Sindh University decides to start academic year from February 7

The management of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to start the academic year 2023 on February 7, 2023, on its all campuses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The management of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to start the academic year 2023 on February 7, 2023, on its all campuses.

The morning classes of all disciplines of the Bachelor Degree Programme and both morning and evening classes of all disciplines of the Master Degree Programme will be started from February 7, 2023, while evening classes of the Bachelor Degree Programme will be started after two weeks.

The decisions to this effect have been made in the meeting of Deans, Directors and Chairpersons held on Monday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro February All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trus ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trustees of University of Science ..

13 minutes ago
 NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

4 minutes ago
 Administrator Sukkur stresses improving cleanlines ..

Administrator Sukkur stresses improving cleanliness

1 minute ago
 Punjab, KP stress unity among political leadership ..

Punjab, KP stress unity among political leadership

1 minute ago
 Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 1,49 ..

Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 1,498 - Authorities

1 minute ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) extends protective bai ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) extends protective bail of Shahbaz Gill till 13th

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.