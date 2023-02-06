Sindh University decides to start academic year from February 7

The management of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to start the academic year 2023 on February 7, 2023, on its all campuses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The management of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to start the academic year 2023 on February 7, 2023, on its all campuses.

The morning classes of all disciplines of the Bachelor Degree Programme and both morning and evening classes of all disciplines of the Master Degree Programme will be started from February 7, 2023, while evening classes of the Bachelor Degree Programme will be started after two weeks.

The decisions to this effect have been made in the meeting of Deans, Directors and Chairpersons held on Monday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.