Sindh University declares result of B.A Part-I

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced the result of B.A. Part-I annual examinations 2018

According to announcement here on Friday, a total of 14922 male and female candidates were appeared in the examinations,Out of them 11666 have been declared pass.

2490 candidates have been declared fail in different subjects while the university management has withheld the results of 261 candidates due to various reasons.