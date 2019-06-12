Sindh University distributes scholarships among M.Phil scholars

A scholarship distribution ceremony was held on Tuesday at the University of Sindh Jamshoro where scholarship cheques of Rs. 120,000 each were distributed among five M. Phil scholars who succeeded to seek Pakistan-Scottish Scholarship 2018 amid tough competition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :A scholarship distribution ceremony was held on Tuesday at the University of Sindh Jamshoro where scholarship cheques of Rs. 120,000 each were distributed among five M. Phil scholars who succeeded to seek Pakistan-Scottish Scholarship 2018 amid tough competition.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhamad Burfat, who was the chief guest on the occasion, distributed scholarship cheques among the M. Phil scholars Farhana Soomro, Samina Awan, Rida Sahar, Raheela Mustafa and Naseem Sahar.

The Director of Students' Financial Aid Dr. Fiza Qureshi informed that the British Embassy in Islamabad had advertised the Pakistan-Scottish Scholarships for meritorious M. Phil scholars studying at the Pakistani universities. The students of University of Sindh had also applied to seek the scholarships, of them five scholars were declared successful for the scholarship of Rs.

120000 each, she added.

She said that the British Council transferred the amount of Rs. 600000 into the account of Sindh University Students' Financial Aid Office with the approved Names of five students in order to distribute the amount amongst them. She said her office prepared five cheques of Rs. 120000 which were given to the deserving meritorious students at the ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor on the occasion lauded the services of the director and other officials for facilitating the students from time to time. He highlighted the importance of quality education and urged the students to focus on getting quality education for contributing to the national development.

He hoped that the ratio of selected students for the scholarship would enhance in the days to come and more scholars would be able to grab Pakistan-Scottish Scholarships.