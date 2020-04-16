UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Engaged In Adopting Online Teaching-learning Mechanism: Vice Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:31 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Thursday informed that the management has been engaged in adopting online teaching-learning in order to avert possible loss of students as a result of closure of campuses due to COVID-19.

The university management, supported hugely by faculty, officers, employees and student classroom representatives, has already started award of credit assignments to graduate and undergraduate streams; besides having launched initiative of conducting online interviews of M.Phil and PhD candidates.

He informed this while presiding over an online meeting with the stakeholders from the Faculty of Islamic Studies.

He said the Faculty of Islamic Studies has been one of the most important faculties and it would embrace without hesitation the proposed plan to shift to online option.

The vice chancellor was joined in this online discussion by Dean of the Faculty Prof. Dr. Hafiz Munir Ahmed Khan, Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Instiute Directors, Department Chairpersons and faculty from within the Faculty domain.

Prof. Dr. Hafiz Munir Ahmed Khan informed the Vice Chancellor that all teachers had already conferred students with 40 marks assignments that would be accounting for the midterm examinations they would have taken if all were normal.

