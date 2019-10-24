UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Eulogizes Services Of Prof. Akhtar Hussain

Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:50 PM

The faculty members of University of Sindh highly recognized the services of Prof. Dr. Akhtar Hussain Mughal, the former dean of faculty of Natural Sciences at a ceremony organized at the Department of Physics on Thursday

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, pro vice chancellors, focal persons, deans, academic and administrative heads and senior teachers and researchers attended the ceremony where the participants paid tribute to the life-long, selfless and memorable services rendered by Prof. Dr. Akhtar Hussian Mughal.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his views said that the university will forever remain indebted to Dr. Mughal for his invaluable significant services. He said that professors never retire as they continue engaging in research and innovation.

The Pro vice chancellor SU Laar Campus Badin Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, Focal Person SU Campus Larkana Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Director Institute of Physics Prof. Dr. Riaz Hussain Mari, Prof. Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh, SU Director Finance Dr. Hakim Ali Mahesar and others also spoke on the occasion.

