Open Menu

Sindh University Extends Admissions Deadline To Nov 4, 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 06:09 PM

Sindh University extends admissions deadline to Nov 4, 2024

The University of Sindh has announced an extension in the admission deadline for the academic year 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The University of Sindh has announced an extension in the admission deadline for the academic year 2025.

The new deadline, set for November 4, 2024, applies to programs including BS third year, LLM (Evening), MBA (Honors and Evening), B.Ed Secondary (1.5 and 2.5 years), Oriental Teacher Certificate and Postgraduate Diplomas of Childhood Education.

In an official statement, the Director of Admissions Prof. Dr. Ayaz Kerio explained that the decision to extend the deadline was made in response to numerous requests from prospective candidates.

Applicants can now register online on the university’s website until November 4.

They are reminded to submit the admission processing fee by generating a challan through the online system and paying it at the designated bank.

He stated that applications without the fee payment will not be processed.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Bank November From

Recent Stories

Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at ..

Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at NUST to express solidarity ov ..

4 minutes ago
 Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

45 seconds ago
 Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since ..

Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since 2003

46 seconds ago
 Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD

Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD

48 seconds ago
 Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar

50 seconds ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

4 hours ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

4 hours ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

6 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Education