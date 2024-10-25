Sindh University extends admissions deadline to Nov 4, 2024

The University of Sindh has announced an extension in the admission deadline for the academic year 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The University of Sindh has announced an extension in the admission deadline for the academic year 2025.

The new deadline, set for November 4, 2024, applies to programs including BS third year, LLM (Evening), MBA (Honors and Evening), B.Ed Secondary (1.5 and 2.5 years), Oriental Teacher Certificate and Postgraduate Diplomas of Childhood Education.

In an official statement, the Director of Admissions Prof. Dr. Ayaz Kerio explained that the decision to extend the deadline was made in response to numerous requests from prospective candidates.

Applicants can now register online on the university’s website until November 4.

They are reminded to submit the admission processing fee by generating a challan through the online system and paying it at the designated bank.

He stated that applications without the fee payment will not be processed.