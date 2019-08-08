Sindh University extends date for submission of LLB exam forms

The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday informed that last date for submission of examination forms for L.L.B part-I, II and III (Fresh and Failure) annual examinations 2018 has been extended up to August 20, 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday informed that last date for submission of examination forms for L.L.B part-I, II and III (Fresh and Failure) annual examinations 2018 has been extended up to August 20, 2019

The candidates could submit the examination forms with late fees of Rs. 1500/- from August 21 to 26, 2019, with late fees of Rs. 3000/- with effect from August 27 to September 2, 2019, and with late fees of Rs. 5000/- with effect from September 3 to 9, 2019.