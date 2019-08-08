UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Extends Date For Submission Of LLB Exam Forms

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 08:12 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday informed that last date for submission of examination forms for L.L.B part-I, II and III (Fresh and Failure) annual examinations 2018 has been extended up to August 20, 2019.

The candidates could submit the examination forms with late fees of Rs. 1500/- from August 21 to 26, 2019, with late fees of Rs. 3000/- with effect from August 27 to September 2, 2019, and with late fees of Rs. 5000/- with effect from September 3 to 9, 2019.

