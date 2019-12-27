Sindh University Extends Date For Submitting Exams Forms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:15 PM
The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday informed that last date for submission of Bachelor and Master's examination forms for Annual Examinations 2019 (Regular/External) of affiliated colleges has been extended
The interested candidates could submit examination forms up to December 30, 2019 with late fee of Rs. 5000/- for appearance in B.A. (Regular/External) B.Com., B.Sc. B.Sc. Home Economics (Regular) Part-I and Part-II as well as M.A. Previous and final (External) Annual Examinations 2019 of affiliated colleges, he informed.