UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University Extends Date For Submitting Exams Forms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:15 PM

Sindh University extends date for submitting exams forms

The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday informed that last date for submission of Bachelor and Master's examination forms for Annual Examinations 2019 (Regular/External) of affiliated colleges has been extended

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday informed that last date for submission of Bachelor and Master's examination forms for Annual Examinations 2019 (Regular/External) of affiliated colleges has been extended.

The interested candidates could submit examination forms up to December 30, 2019 with late fee of Rs. 5000/- for appearance in B.A. (Regular/External) B.Com., B.Sc. B.Sc. Home Economics (Regular) Part-I and Part-II as well as M.A. Previous and final (External) Annual Examinations 2019 of affiliated colleges, he informed.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro December 2019

Recent Stories

City Patrolling Force completes special training f ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Energy Ministry Predicts Oil Production in ..

2 minutes ago

US Stocks Open at New Record Highs as Strong Chine ..

2 minutes ago

If businessmen and investors prosper, then country ..

2 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Be Launched by End of 20 ..

8 minutes ago

Riyadh Seeking to Boost Influence on Syrian Consti ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.